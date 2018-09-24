Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sky shareholders cheer Comcast's $40 billion knockout bid

A great day for Comcast is turning into an even better one for Sky shareholders.The American cable gi...

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 5:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 5:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A great day for Comcast is turning into an even better one for Sky shareholders.

The American cable giant outbid 21st Century Fox and its powerful backer, Disney, on Saturday in an auction for control of the European pay-TV broadcaster.

Comcast's final bid was £17.28 ($22.65), valuing Sky at £30.6 billion ($40.1 billion). That was way up on its previous offer of £14.75, and Sky's closing share price on Friday.

The stock moved fast Monday to catch up, gaining over 8.5% to £17.22 ($22.58) in early London trading.

Comcast has given Sky shareholders until October 11 to accept the offer. Sky's Independent Committee has unanimously recommended Comcast's offer.

Fox is now considering what to do with the 39% of Sky it owns, and which it had agreed to sell to Disney along with its entertainment assets under a deal that was approved by both sides in July.

Fox said it would "make a further announcement in due course."

"Sky is a remarkable story and we are proud to have played such a significant role in building the incredible value reflected today in Comcast's offer," it said.

Sky and its 23 million subscribers are attractive assets to US media companies that want to expand their operations to Europe and bolster their defense against an onslaught from Netflix and Amazon.

It also carries top original shows and valuable premium sports content, such as Premier League soccer.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts called the auction "a great day for Comcast" in a statement on Saturday.

"This acquisition will allow us to quickly, efficiently and meaningfully increase our customer base and expand internationally," he said.

"We couldn't be more excited by the opportunities in front of us. We now encourage Sky shareholders to accept our offer, which we look forward to completing before the end of October 2018."

Comcast is making a big bet. Its offer is well over twice the price Sky shares were trading at before the latest takeover saga started in December 2016.

— Mark Thompson contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Pumpkin Works to close after this year

Image

Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

Image

Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

Image

House fire under investigation in Terre Haute

Image

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Image

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Image

Volunteers team up to beautify community

Image

Tox Away Day gets rid of household clutter items

Image

Young girls expand their horizons through STEM event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game