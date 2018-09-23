Tiger Woods has won a PGA Tour event for the first time in over five years after victory at the Tour Championship.
The 14-time major winner's triumph at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club was his 80th on the PGA Tour and his first since August 2013.
Golf
PGA Tour
Sports and recreation
Sports figures
Sports organizations and teams
Tiger Woods
More to follow...
Related Content
- Tiger Woods wins a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2013
- Tiger Woods' tale outshines Brooks Koepka's US PGA win
- Tiger Woods jugará su primer PGA Championship en 3 años
- PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka holds off Tiger Woods to triumph
- Tiger Woods Fast Facts
- PGA Championship: Tiger challenges after successive 66s in St. Louis
- PGA Championship Fast Facts
- Golf wins with Tiger Woods back at the Masters
- Francesco Molinari wins British Open as Tiger Woods falls short
- Tiger Woods' Masters return evokes 'Tiger mania' of old
Scroll for more content...