URGENT - Kavanaugh accuser will testify in open hearing on Thursday

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testif...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testifying in an open hearing on Thursday about her allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The statement from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich came after a call Sunday with staff for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he wants to testify before the committee. "Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," the statement read. The statement noted that she would still testify even though "important procedural and logistical issues remain unresolved" and expressed dissatisfaction that the committee does not plan to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly groped her and tried to remove her clothes during a party in their high school years. Judge has denied having any memory of such an incident and said he did not want to testify.

