Swiss ship attacked off Nigerian coast, official says

Switzerland's foreign ministry said there had been an attack on a ship sailing under the Swiss flag along the Nigerian coast.

"The Swiss Maritime Navigation Office of the (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) in Basel is in direct contact with the shipowner," ministry spokeswoman Noémie Charton told CNN on Sunday.

Africa Continents and regions Nigeria Western Africa

Charton said that none of the sailors on board the ship were Swiss but was unable to confirm their nationalities. She could not provide further information.