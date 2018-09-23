Clear

Bloomberg says he's undecided on 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" he might move to run for president after the midterm elections this year.

"Right now I'm only focused on the midterms," Bloomberg said. "I believe that the Republicans have not done what they should have done in terms of providing some counterbalance to the executive branch."

He went on to add, "Afterwards, you take a look at it."

Bloomberg, a former Republican and independent, has sought to put some of his massive wealth into this year's elections in an effort to boost Democrats nationwide. Bloomberg told The New York Times earlier this month that if he ultimately chose to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, he would do so as a Democrat, not as a Republican. He also told the Times that he thought only a major party candidate could take the White House.

The report acknowledged the challenge Bloomberg, a billionaire and a centrist on many issues, would face in a party increasingly defined by more left-wing policies and politicians.

"We'd see whether or not it's possible and how I feel, but that's down the road," Bloomberg told CNN. "You've got to take these things one at a time. Everybody's focused now on the midterms -- at least they think they are, and they should be. And then afterward, we'll -- there's lots of possibilities."

In his comments to CNN, the former mayor also pointed to people telling him to make the effort.

"It is a very heady thing when people yell 'run, run, run,'" Bloomberg said.

As for Trump, Bloomberg said he disagreed with most of Trump's policies and "with the way he has tried to implement or initiate his policies," ranging from his frequent tweeting to his approach to trade with China.

