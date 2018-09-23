Clear

3D gun creator returns to the US to face a child sex assault charge

...

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cody Wilson, the creator of the world's first fully printed 3D gun, appeared in a Texas court overnight to face a charge of child sexual assault.

Wilson, who was in Taiwan last week, was transferred to Houston by US marshals on a warrant over the sex assault of a minor. According to jail records, Wilson's bond was set at $150,000.

Assault and battery

Child abuse

Child sexual abuse

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Weapons and arms

In court, Wilson said he plans to hire an attorney.

A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued last week after allegations that Wilson, 30, had sex with a 16-year-old girl he met on an adult dating site, police said.

Wilson allegedly met the girl at a coffee shop on August 15, brought her to a hotel and paid her $500 for sex, Austin police Cmdr. Troy Officer said

The age of consent in Texas is 17. If convicted, Wilson could be sentenced to two to 20 years in prison and possibly a fine of up to $10,000, Officer said.

Wilson is the founder of Defense Distributed, a company that created blueprints for a 3D-printed handgun made of plastic. The company is embroiled in a legal dispute over the distribution of the blueprints.

Shortly after Wilson posted the blueprints online in 2013, the Obama administration ordered him to take them down. Wilson responded with a lawsuit in 2015, claiming First Amendment rights.

The Trump administration settled the case in June, and the 3D weapon blueprints were scheduled to be posted online August 1. However, Washington state and other states successfully sued to block the release of the blueprints that day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview soccer tops WIC

Image

Eastern Greene beats Perry Central.

Image

Rose defense shines

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game