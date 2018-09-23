North Carolina fire crews hosing down Interstate 40 after floodwaters receded found a stunning discovery: Dead fish scattered across the highway.
The flooding from the deadly Hurricane Florence pushed the fish from their natural habitat and stranded them on the interstate, the Penderlea Fire Department posted on Facebook on Saturday.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
Floods and flooding
Hurricane Florence
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
North America
North Carolina
Severe weather
South Carolina
Southeastern United States
The Americas
Tropical storms
United States
Weather
Deaths and fatalities
Firefighters and firefighting
Labor and employment
Society
Workers and professionals
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Roads and traffic
Transportation and warehousing
Transportation infrastructure
"Well, we can add 'washing fish off of the interstate' to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience!" it said.
At least 44 people have died since the hurricane slammed the Carolinas, sending rivers overflowing into neighborhoods and roadways.
While the rain has subsided, some rivers are still rising, and North and South Carolina officials warn the flooding danger is far from over.
Last week, drone video captured how flooding from the storm transformed part of I-40 from a highway into a waterway. In the video taken as part of the state's damage assessment, a section of the highway is completely underwater.
More than a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, the trillions of gallons of water it dumped over the Carolinas are slowly moving toward the sea, leaving a path of destruction. Residential streets have turned into rivers, and freeways have morphed into waterways.
Related Content
- Dead fish scattered on the highway as floodwaters recede in North Carolina
- Video shows floodwater fill garage
- North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Killed in Crash
- Neighbors begin clean up as flood waters start to recede
- Carolinas still menaced by floodwaters as Trump tours Florence 'nightmare' aftermath
- North Carolina primary election results
- NC apartment complex submerged in floodwater
- Rain receding in Kerala after the worst floods in nearly a century
- North Carolina gov blasts 'technologically diabolical gerrymandering'