Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tiger Woods leads Tour Championship by three shots going into final round

Tiger Woods, who hasn't won a PGA Tour event in five years, will go into Sunday's final of the Tour Champion...

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 11:03 PM
Updated: Sep. 22, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tiger Woods, who hasn't won a PGA Tour event in five years, will go into Sunday's final of the Tour Championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club with a commanding three-stroke lead.

Woods carded a 5-under par 65 in the third round Saturday after making birdies on six of the first seven holes. He is 12-under for the tournament, three shots ahead of 2016 tournament champ Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Golf events

Sports events

Sports figures

Tiger Woods

Tour Championship

"I felt hot early for sure. I was hitting it absolutely dead flush. The putts I was hitting were going in, and from there, I just tried to just hang in there" and tried to get one or two more birdies on the back nine, Woods said.

Woods has only lost twice in his career when leading after 54 holes, but in each of those losses his lead was two shots or fewer. He has won 42 tournaments that he led at the end of the third round, including 23 in which he had a lead of three shots or more.

"I would love to be able to win this event. I've got a three-shot lead. I've got a bunch of guys behind me that have been playing well and are playing well, and we'll see what happens (Sunday)," he said.

READ: Tiger's return 'phenomenal' for Ryder Cup, says Thomas Bjorn

Woods leads the event in strokes gained putting. He told reporters that in the tournaments he's played this year he has had some hot stretches on the greens but has not been consistent. He said he's been getting good speed on his putts this event, has been reading them well, and has been using his hands well.

The two-time winner of the year-ending PGA Tour event said he feels like he has always putted well on the par-70 course that is almost 7,400 yards.

Visit CNN.com/golf for more news, features and videos

McIlroy, who will be in the final twosome of the day with Woods on Sunday, said he only worries about himself.

"The game is hard enough without having to, without looking at other people," he said. "Go out there, take care of my business, and hopefully that's good enough."

Woods last won a PGA Tour event in August 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He finished second at the PGA Championship this August, losing to Brooks Koepka by two shots despite shooting a final round 64.

READ: Cheyenne Woods on stepping out of Uncle Tiger's shadow

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
The sweet return of fall.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game