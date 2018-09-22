Clear

URGENT - Ford's lawyers say she accepts request to speak to Judiciary committee next week

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanau...

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a past sexual assault, told Senate Judiciary Committee staff on Saturday that Ford "accepts" the request to speak to the panel next week about the alleged incident. "Dr. Ford accepts the Committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week," Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, attorneys representing Ford, wrote in a message to the committee. The message did not, however, agree to a specified date and time for Ford to speak to the committee and said that "many aspects" of an earlier proposal by the committee was "fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee's promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations." The lawyers asked in their message to "set up a time for later this afternoon to continue our negotiations."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
The sweet return of fall.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding