Clear

Judge orders Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to testify in lawsuit challenging 2020 census question

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must sit for a deposition in a lawsuit against his department over its decisi...

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 22, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must sit for a deposition in a lawsuit against his department over its decision to include a question about citizenship in the 2020 Census, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The Commerce Department announced in March that the question of citizenship will again be included in the 2020 Census, which the administration said was necessary to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Business figures

Censuses

Citizenship and naturalization

Commerce departments

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Population and demographics

Society

Wilbur Ross

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Trial and procedure

Justice departments

New York, along with other states and cities, filed a lawsuit in April to block the government's decision to include the question, arguing it would intimidate immigrants and decrease participation in the census.

US District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York said Ross's deposition, limited to four hours, is needed "because Secretary Ross was personally and directly involved in the decision, and the unusual process leading to it, to an unusual degree."

The Commerce Department declined to comment on Furman's order. The Department of Justice also declined to comment.

Ross testified before the House earlier this year that the Department of Justice had "initiated the request for inclusion of the citizenship question." In his March memo, Ross said he "set out to take a hard look" at re-adding the question following the Justice Department's request.

In his opinion, Furman wrote, "The record developed thus far, however, casts grave doubt on those claims."

He noted that Ross, "by his own admission," began considering reinstating a citizenship question shortly after his confirmation in February 2017, but before the Department of Justice's formal request in December 12, 2017.

In May 2017, Ross also demanded to know why no action had been taken on his request, taking "an unusually strong personal interest in the matter," Furman wrote.

The Commerce secretary also testified that he was "not aware" he discussed the Census question with "anyone in the White House," the judge wrote, adding that there is "now reason to believe" that Ross consulted with former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon on the issue.

The judge also noted that Ross ultimately mandated the addition of the question despite an internal Census Bureau memo sent to Ross in January, but made public in June, that warned it would hurt "the quality of the census count" and be "very costly."

Furman added that there was "something surprising, if not unsettling" about the government's "aggressive efforts to shield Secretary Ross from having to answer questions about his conduct."

"The Court concludes that the question is not a close one: Secretary Ross must sit for a deposition because, among other things, his intent and credibility are directly at issue in these cases," Furman wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding