Clear

Captain arrested in Tanzania ferry disaster as death toll climbs to 196

The captain of an overloaded ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria has been arrested as Tanzania mourns the n...

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 11:16 AM
Updated: Sep. 22, 2018 11:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The captain of an overloaded ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria has been arrested as Tanzania mourns the nearly 200 people killed in the latest maritime disaster in the East African nation.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the captain is in custody and ordered the arrest of all the other operators of the ferry, which capsized Thursday.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Eastern Africa

Ferries

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Rescue operations

Ship and boat accidents

Society

Tanzania

Transportation and warehousing

John Magufuli

Political Figures - Intl

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Magufuli told the nation in an address Friday that the captain left the ferry's steering in the hands of a person not trained for the job, The Citizen newspaper reported. The death toll rose to 196 on Saturday, according to The Citizen, citing a government minister, but it's expected to go up as more bodies are pulled out of the water.

CNN's attempts to reach a government spokesman have been unsuccessful.

Initial reports indicated that overloading contributed to the deadly disaster, but an investigation will determine the exact cause, the Tanzanian leader said.

It's unclear how many passengers were aboard the ferry. There are reports it had a capacity to carry 100 people, and it was carrying an estimated 400 instead.

Engineer rescued

Rescuers worked for hours to pull survivors out of the frigid waters Thursday and Friday, and they are still searching for hundreds who were likely onboard the overcrowded ferry.

"It's been a bit difficult because of the fact that the ferry overturned with people and luggage," Transport Minister Isack Kamwele said. "We have to remove the luggage first to get to the bodies."

An engineer from the ferry was among the people rescued Saturday, the state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corp. reported. He was among eight engineers aboard the ferry when it capsized, and he'd locked himself inside the engine room since Thursday.

'He ... said he was in trouble'

Fisherman Maulid Musa said he received a phone call from a friend aboard the ferry moments before it capsized.

"He called me and said he was in trouble," Musa told The Citizen. "That the boat he was traveling in was about to sink. I tried to ask him what was happening. He said all the passengers on board had moved to one side of the boat. Then the phone went off."

Musa said he tried to rush to the scene to help, but there were no boats going there. He found out Friday his friend had died.

The ferry was traveling from Bugolora to Ukara Island when it capsized 200 meters (about 650 feet) from its destination. Thursday is a market day on the island, and many passengers were traveling to Gulio market there.

Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa, straddling the borders of Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Ferries in Tanzania are often overcrowded, with the lack of an accurate passenger manifest, complicating rescue operations. The disaster highlights the issue of dangerous overcrowding on ferries in the region.

In 2011, some 200 people were killed after an overloaded vessel -- carrying more than 1,000 passengers despite an official capacity of 620 -- hit strong winds off the island of Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding