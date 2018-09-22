Clear

Vatican: Catholic bishops to return to China

The Vatican and China have signed a provisional agreement to allow jointly-approved Catholic bishops in Chin...

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 11:17 AM
Updated: Sep. 22, 2018 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Vatican and China have signed a provisional agreement to allow jointly-approved Catholic bishops in China for the first time, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said in a recorded press statement Saturday.

It marks a significant step towards re-establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ties were severed in 1951 after an alleged assassination plot against Chinese leaders involving a Catholic priest.

Asia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

China

Christianity

Continents and regions

East Asia

Europe

Religious groups

Society

Southern Europe

Vatican

Religious leaders and clergy

The agreement will allow the Holy See and the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association to jointly approve the appointment of bishops in China. Until now, bishops appointed by either the Vatican or the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association were not recognized by the other party.

Officially there are six million Catholics in China but numbers could be nearly double that if those not following the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association are included, according to a study conducted by the Holy Spirit Study Center in Hong Kong.

"This is not the end of a process, it's the beginning," Burke said. "This has been about dialogue, patient listening on both sides, even when people come from very different standpoints. The objective of the accord is not political but pastoral. Allowing the faithful to have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding