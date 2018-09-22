Clear

Congressman's siblings star in opponent's ad

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar's six siblings deliver a stark message in a new political ad: Vote for our brother's opponent.

Six siblings of Republican Rep. Paul Gosar delivered a stark message in a new television advertisement: Vote for their brother's opponent.

The Democrat challenging Gosar in Arizona's 4th District unveiled a new ad Friday that features Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan and Gaston lambasting Gosar over Social Security, health care, water policy and more.

"Paul's absolutely not working for his district," David says.

Then comes the big reveal: Gosar is their brother -- but they endorse David Brill, the Democrat running against him.

Paul Gosar is the oldest of 10 children. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Gosar has a long history of controversial remarks and actions. He promoted the conspiracy theory that the white supremacists' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year was a plot by the left financed by Democratic megadonor George Soros, who Gosar said "turned in his own people to the Nazis."

In July, Gosar spoke in London at a rally for an anti-Muslim activist. He is also one of the staunchest opponents of legal rights for undocumented "Dreamers" in Congress.

His district, made up of mostly rural western Arizona, is generally not considered competitive in November: Gosar won by more than 40 percentage points in 2016. President Donald Trump won there by 39 points in 2016, and Mitt Romney carried the district by 36 points in 2012.

But the sharply personal ad is certain to generate attention for Brill's campaign.

The Phoenix New Times reported that the ad and others were unveiled at a fundraiser in Phoenix on Thursday night -- and that in another spot, which is not public yet, Grace Goser says that "it would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist."

It's just the latest ad to feature a politician's family member this year.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Randy Bryce's brother is featured in an ad backing Republican Bryan Steil in the 1st District race for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.

And the parents of Republican Kevin Nicholson, who was a Senate candidate in Wisconsin before he lost the primary to state Sen. Leah Vukmir, gave the maximum contributions allowable under federal campaign finance law to the Democratic incumbent whom Nicholson hoped to challenge, Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

