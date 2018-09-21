URGENT - Ford's lawyer asks for additional day to decide on Senate Judiciary Committee testimony

(CNN) -- The attorney for the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault blasted the Senate Judiciary Committee for imposing a Friday night deadline to decide whether her client should testify before Congress. Debra Katz, who is representing Christine Blasey Ford, wrote in a letter to the committee that its "cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate." Calling the deadline arbitrary, Katz wrote in a letter that "our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision." The letter comes after the committee proposed holding a hearing next Wednesday where it would hear testimony from both Kavanaugh and Ford, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Kavanaugh has denied the sexual assault allegation.