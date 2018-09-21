Man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump captured in Ohio

A man who threatened to shoot President Donald Trump has been captured in Ohio, a law enforcement official told CNN Friday.

Shawn Richard Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, had been on the run since June after a federal warrant was taken out that accused him of posting threats on Facebook against Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

Continents and regions Donald Trump Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Midwestern United States North America Ohio Political Figures - US The Americas United States US federal government White House

According to officials, Christy posted, "Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I'll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump."

Christy was also wanted on Pennsylvania state warrants for "burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case," according to federal marshals, and he had threatened to use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."