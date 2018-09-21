Clear

'Last Lockdown' sculpture is a Parkland father's plea to voters

A reality check in the form of a young girl frozen in fear, hiding under her desk is making its way around t...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A reality check in the form of a young girl frozen in fear, hiding under her desk is making its way around the country.

The bronze-coated statue was created by Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. The poignant statue depicts a young girl hiding for her life during a lockdown procedure. The statue is called "The Last Lockdown."

Arts and entertainment

Firearms

Joaquin Oliver

Misc people

Sculpture

Visual arts

Weapons and arms

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

2018 Parkland school shooting

3D printing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Computer science and information technology

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

School violence

Society

Technology

Violence in society

"We called it 'The Last Lockdown' because that's the ultimate goal. We want to help take a step toward a world where we have already seen the last time that this has to happen," Sean Leonard, one of its creative directors, told CNN.

Leonard and Daniel Crumrine, both Texas-based creative advertising directors, worked to create what Crumrine calls this "gut-punch" of a sculpture. They worked with the Giffords Organization, a gun-reform nonprofit started by former US representative and mass shooting survivor Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords of Arizona.

The project will include nine other identical sculptures that will be featured across 10 cities in the United States. Some of the locations include the Center for Social Justice in Las Vegas, Houston's City Hall and Philadelphia's Museum of Art.

Some of the statues are being strategically placed in districts where hotly contested midterm elections are to take place. "They're in districts that are represented by members of Congress who receive a significant amount of money from the gun lobby," Crumrine told CNN.

As far as cities such as Parkland, Florida, and Las Vegas, the statues act as more of a reminder, as these two cities were subject to two of the worst mass shootings in American history.

Although these statues can only be in 10 cities at a time, Oliver hopes his message spreads across the nation.

"If it were up to me, I would have these statues in every single state," Oliver told CNN.

CNN checks President Trump's stance on laws surrounding 3D-printable guns

Beyond the real desk coated in bronze, the statue incorporates a 3D-printed sculpture of a young student hiding under it. The piece aims to motivate people to register to vote, as well as address the issue of 3D-printed guns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

Image

Annex Ribbon Cutting

Image

Residents react to Vincennes neighborhood evacuation

Image

Farrington's Grove clean-up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hall of Knights awards

Image

Vaping and kids

Image

Crews reopen Terre Haute road after sinkhole

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day