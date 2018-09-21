Clear

McConnell confident Kavanaugh will be confirmed: 'Don't get rattled'

Senate Majority Leader McConnell said Friday that Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 3:40 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader McConnell said Friday that Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, will be confirmed despite the allegation of sexual assault against him.

Taking the lectern Friday morning at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, McConnell promised a conservative crowd that Kavanaugh would become Justice Kavanaugh "in the very near future," assuring them that Senate Republicans would "plow right through" his confirmation.

Brett Kavanaugh

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US Federal elections

US political parties

US Senate

US Senate elections

The Kentucky Republican praised Kavanaugh as a "stunningly successful individual" and urged the audience not to "get rattled" by the fallout of allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s when they were both teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

As of Friday, Republican staffers from the Senate Judiciary Committee were currently negotiating with Ford's legal team to work out the conditions of her testimony.

McConnell's comments come just weeks before a midterm election that could change the balance of power in both the Senate and the House.

Throughout the 2016 election season, Republicans turned the Supreme Court into a focus of the campaign trail. On Friday, McConnell called his controversial decision to leave late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat open for more than a year "the most consequential" of his 34-year career in the Senate.

He also raised the possibility that he may hold the Senate in session during October -- the final days for candidates to hit the campaign trail -- unless Senate Democrats were willing to cut a deal on federal judicial confirmations. Senate Democrats are defending seats in 10 states that Trump won in 2016.

"Our friends on the other side who have a number of incumbents running for re-election this year are going to want to ... recess," McConnell said. "That, my friends, is how we're dealing with obstruction."

He plans to keep the judiciary in the forefront of the 2018 campaign.

"If we can hold onto this Senate majority for two more years, we are going to transform the federal judiciary with men and women who believe in this vision of America," McConnell said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Image

Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

Image

Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

Image

Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Prime Real Estate September

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shelter saves severely neglected dog

Image

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Image

Hiker missing in mountains on Hawaii honeymoon

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day