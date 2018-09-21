Clear

URGENT - New York Times: Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly taping Trump

(CNN) -- In the days after FBI Director James Comey's May 2017 firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosens...

(CNN) -- In the days after FBI Director James Comey's May 2017 firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed wearing a "wire" to record conversations with President Donald Trump and recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, The New York Times reported Friday. The extraordinary allegations, depicting a panic-stricken No. 2 official at the Justice Department who has been a target of the President in the past, are outlined in memos authored by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to the Times. CNN has not reviewed the memos, but they have been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources familiar with the matter. Rosenstein issued a rare statement himself forcefully denying the Times report.

