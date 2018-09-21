Ego Nwodim is the newest 'SNL' cast member

"Saturday Night Live" has added a new cast member.

NBC announced Friday that comedienne Ego Nwodim will join the late-night show when Season 44 kicks off later this month.

Nwodim is a graduate of University of Southern California and has made a name for herself at the Upright Citizen's Brigade in Los Angeles.

Nwodim has appeared in roles in several film and TV projects, including "Law & Order True Crime" and "2 Broke Girls."

The comedy sketch series, created by Lorne Michaels, has also added four new writers to the mix: Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang.

Nwodim will make her debut on "SNL's" season premiere on September 29. Adam Driver is set to host with Kanye West as the musical guest.