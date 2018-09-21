Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:-- Over the last week, President Tru...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Over the last week, President Trump had been measured in his response to the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Today, he unleashed on her.

-- People have criticized Joe Biden's handling of Anita Hill's hearing in 1991, saying he didn't understand the importance of women coming forward. Biden says he thinks he got it.

-- A 3-day-old and two other infants were stabbed at a New York in-home day care center.

-- At least 126 people have died in a ferry accident on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May is demanding "respect" from the EU after a humiliating summit.

-- Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died after a period of illness. He was 61.

-- The woman who killed three people at a Rite Aid distribution center was a disgruntled worker.

-- Credit freezes are now free. Here's why you might want one.

-- After a decades-long mystery, scientists have identified the world's oldest known animal.

-- Being a tourist can be expensive, but in Venice, even sitting down could soon cost you dearly.

-- Contact lens wearers, beware. Researchers have discovered an ongoing outbreak of a rare eye infection.

-- Rihanna just keeps adding more work, work, work to her plate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Image

Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

Image

Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

Image

Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Prime Real Estate September

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shelter saves severely neglected dog

Image

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Image

Hiker missing in mountains on Hawaii honeymoon

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day