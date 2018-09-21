Female friends defend Kavanaugh against sexual assault allegation

A group of women who identified themselves as friends and former colleagues of Brett Kavanaugh defended the embattled Supreme Court nominee who has been accused of sexual assault on Friday at a news conference in Washington.

Standing behind a banner that spelled out the words #IStandWithBrett, the women who spoke shared personal stories about their experiences with Kavanaugh and argued that the allegation he now faces is inconsistent with the actions of the individual they know.

Assault and battery Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Sex and gender issues Sex crimes Sexual assault Society Brett Kavanaugh Political Figures - US Donald Trump Christine Blasey Ford Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Misc people US federal government White House

"Women from every phase of Judge Kavanaugh's life, those who know him best, have stepped forward to say that the allegation being leveled against him is false," said Sara Fagen.

The event is the latest effort by allies of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to counter the allegation of sexual assault that may have the potential to derail his confirmation to the high court. As the President defends Kavanaugh, he has also started to more forcefully question the credibility of his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted her in the early 1980s during a party while they were in high school. Ford claims that Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom and attempted to remove her clothes before she was able to escape. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

Supporters of both Ford and Kavanaugh have issued a variety of statements in recent days in an attempt to defend the two.

Earlier this week, a group of former female classmates of Ford's sent a letter to Congress "to attest to her honesty, integrity, and intelligence." The letter stated that "her decision to provide information pertaining to a sexual assault is not a partisan act. It is an act of civic duty."

On Friday, Trump, who has been accused himself of sexual harassment and assault, sent out a series of tweets questioning why Ford did not come forward with her allegation sooner. All the alleged incidents against him took place prior to his assuming the presidency and Trump has denied wrongdoing.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed" with law enforcement authorities, the President tweeted on Friday. In a later tweet, he said, "Why didn't someone call the FBI 36 years ago?"

Most of the women who spoke on Friday steered clear of mentioning any detail about the accusation or referencing the accuser.

Without naming Ford, however, one woman, Laura Cox Kaplan, said: "It seems anyone can launch an allegation without corroboration or evidence and dismantle a person's career and their life and the lives of their family members. This is wrong."

Fagen, who took questions after remarks had concluded, declined to weigh in on the President's tweets.

When asked about Trump's Friday tweet saying that "if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says," charges would have been filed, Fagen said only, "I would refer you to the White House to talk about the President's comments. What I can tell you is that Brett Kavanaugh is a person of high moral character. We believe it is important for that story to be told and that's why we're standing here today."

More than 85 women appeared on stage for the event, according to a tally from organizers.