Clear

Robert Redford says it was a 'mistake to say I was retiring'

Robert...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 2:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Robert Redford has at least one regret.

The actor admits that perhaps he spoke too soon when saying he was "retiring" from acting.

Celebrities

Robert Redford

"I think it was a mistake to say that I was retiring because you never know," Redford told People at the New York premiere of his film, "The Old Man & the Gun." "It did feel like it was time maybe, to concentrate on another category. I shouldn't have said that because it draws attention away from the film."

Redford originally broached the idea of hanging up his acting hat in an interview last month.

"Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I'll] move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21," he told Entertainment Weekly in reference to the upcoming film. "I thought, 'Well, that's enough.' And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?"

He also previously discussed retirement in 2016.

Redford, 82, began his acting career on Broadway in the 1959 play, "Tall Story." He made his film debut alongside Jane Fonda the following year in the movie adaptation of the play.

Redford went on to star in a string of successful films, including "Barefoot in the Park," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Candidate," "The Way We Were," and "Out of Africa."

He made his directorial debut with the 1980 hit, "Ordinary People," which won the Academy Award for best picture and director. Redford has been honored with the Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award and founded the Sundance Film Festival.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Image

Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

Image

Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

Image

Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Prime Real Estate September

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shelter saves severely neglected dog

Image

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Image

Hiker missing in mountains on Hawaii honeymoon

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day