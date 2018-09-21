Clear

Today's Google Doodle is a heartwarming tribute to Mr. Rogers

It's a beautiful day for the legacy of Fred Rogers, one of America's most beloved television personalities....

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 2:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 2:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a beautiful day for the legacy of Fred Rogers, one of America's most beloved television personalities.

Fans on Friday awoke to a Google Doodle marking the 51st anniversary of the filming of the first episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Alphabet Inc

Celebrities

Companies

Fred Rogers

Google Inc

The stop-motion animation begins with Rogers strolling through his neighborhood singing his favorite song, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" Along the way, he stops to bring cheer to neighborhood children in the form of friendly waves, crayon drawings and even a paper crane.

The video is a nostalgic throwback to the days when American children would sit on their parents' living room floors awaiting Rogers to put on a cardigan, change his shoes and wish them a happy day.

While the Doodle honors the filming of the first episode on September 21, 1967, the show did not air nationally on PBS until February 1968.

Rogers used the show as a vehicle to bring joy and teach important life lessons to millions of children.

The Doodle ends with Rogers teaching one such lesson: "You help to make each day a special day by just your being yourself. There's nobody else in the whole world who's exactly like you, and people can like you exactly as you are."

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" ended production in 2000, three years before Rogers passed away. However, children continue to discover the show through reruns, which are still broadcast on some PBS stations.

Rogers also continues to be honored by the television and film industry for his award-winning show. His life and times were the subject of a 2018 documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" Tom Hanks is also set to play Rogers in "You Are My Friend," which will be released in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Image

Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

Image

Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

Image

Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Prime Real Estate September

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shelter saves severely neglected dog

Image

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Image

Hiker missing in mountains on Hawaii honeymoon

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day