Clear

Austrian journalist formally arrested in Turkey on political charges, lawyer says

An Austrian journalist ...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 2:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Austrian journalist detained in Turkey 10 days ago has been formally arrested on political charges, along with two Turkish citizens, their attorney told CNN on Friday.

Max Zirngast, Hatice Göz and Mithatcan Türetken are accused of being members of the communist organization TKP Kivilcim, according to the lawyer Tamer Dogan.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Counterterrorism

Freedom of press

Human rights

International relations and national security

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Turkey

Unrest, conflicts and war

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Zirngast, a left-wing Austrian journalist who lives in Ankara and has written critically about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained along with Göz and Türetken on September 11.

Zirngast was initially held for four days, and the detention was extended twice, according to Dogan. At a hearing Thursday, Zirngast described himself as a socialist who defends "universal values," according to Turkish media.

"I do not carry out activities on behalf of any illegal organization," Zirngast said, according to reports.

Referring to Zirngast's arrest, Dogan said that "there is no activity he was engaged in that requires arrest" and accused the Turkish authorities of making "absurd" allegations. He added he was in touch with Austrian authorities.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Dozens of journalists, including foreign reporters, have been imprisoned without trial in Turkey on terror charges since a failed coup attempt in 2016, according to reports. Turkey is ranked 157th out of 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

Zirngast's detention was first announced by Austrian magazine re:volt, which has published work by the journalist. The Jacobin, another magazine to which Zirngast has contributed, described his detainment last week as "an appalling abridgment of democratic rights."

Rubina Möhring, president of Reporters Without Borders Austria, said in a statement last week that Zirngast's detention was to be condemned "in the strongest terms."

"Different political opinions should not be the basis for arrests or intimidation. But that is happening increasingly in Turkey," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All Clear: Bomb squad finds a 'device' in Vincennes home

Image

Sullivan crash puts driver in critical condition

Image

Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case

Image

Three behind bars after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Prime Real Estate September

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shelter saves severely neglected dog

Image

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Image

Hiker missing in mountains on Hawaii honeymoon

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day