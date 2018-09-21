Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Recaps and previews: The week in politics, GIF'd

While the news surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

While the news surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh dominated the news this week (and you should definitely catch up on it), here are some things that you might have missed.

President Donald Trump visited areas damaged by Hurricane Florence. During his time in North Carolina, a little boy asked him for a hug. And now that kid has a story for life.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

It's funny how unexpected moments like the hug above can go so smoothly while photo ops that likely follow weeks of planning can be so difficult. For example, the arrival photo op between the Trumps, the President of Poland and his wife. They look exactly like the rest of us trying to get together for a group photo. So relatable. And nary a sorority squat in sight!

Don't forget, President Trump is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly next week. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley previewed the message of Trump's speech, but of course there's no real way to preview a Trump speech. You'll remember the UNGA as the venue where he memorably railed against "Rocket Man," his nickname for North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

In what looked like the most fun had by anyone anywhere all week, Ivanka Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz got to go to Johnson Space Center in Houston. Most importantly, she got to control a robot and made all the same faces I made the one and only time I tried (and failed) to play a video game.

We didn't forget about you, Congress. This week was a busy one on the Hill, and next week might not be any different. But let's take a pause and look at Sen. Tim Kaine doing what basically amounts to the opposite of the "Deal with it" glasses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shelter saves severely neglected dog

Image

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Image

Hiker missing in mountains on Hawaii honeymoon

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Glow with the Delts, ISU Memorial Stadium Sept 29, 7-8pm

Image

Showers, cooler. High: 84°

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day