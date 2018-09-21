Life beyond baseball at The Battery Atlanta

While baseball's regular season is coming to an end, the development surrounding the Atlanta Braves' shiny new ballpark will be welcoming guests year round.

The Battery Atlanta, the $700 million mixed-use development around SunTrust Park, houses a hotel, residences, restaurants, retail stores and more.

Atlanta Baseball Baseball and softball Continents and regions Georgia North America Southeastern United States Sports and recreation The Americas United States Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Firearms Food and beverage industry Food and drink Restaurant and food service industry Restaurant industry Restaurants Weapons and arms Arenas and stadiums Points of interest SunTrust Park

Construction of the ballpark was a public-private partnership between the team and Cobb County. The Battery Atlanta was privately financed by the Braves and their partners.

SunTrust Park's suburban location drew outrage from some fans who were crestfallen to see the Braves move from Turner Field in downtown Atlanta.

But the team has settled into its new home, where its second season in the new ballpark is winding down. The final home game of the regular season is on September 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The ballpark and The Battery Atlanta will have an average annual economic impact of $18.9 million on Cobb County, according to a recent fiscal analysis conducted by the Georgia Tech Center for Economic Development Research.

"It now seems to be the model for sports facilities moving forward," said Beth Marshall, vice president of corporate communications for the Braves. "We have had over 100 sports teams come through looking at our project."

Trendsetter or not, The Battery Atlanta is definitely home to some trendy new spots. Here are a handful worth checking out:

Garden & Gun Club

The company behind sophisticated Southern lifestyle magazine Garden & Gun made a leap into hospitality with the opening of the Garden & Gun Club in April.

The restaurant's menu was created by Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary -- top dining destinations in the magazine's hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

Chef Ann Kim executes that vision in Georgia, turning out dishes such as rabbit and dumplings, turkey neck gumbo and oyster po' boy sliders, plus a standout chopped salad featuring butter beans, bacon and tomatoes tossed with a refreshing watercress dressing.

The interior is just what you'd expect from the magazine: Clubby masculine finishes, rich colors and clean lines softened with plush accents and carefully curated antiques.

Garden & Gun Club, 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy., Suite 410 at The Battery, Atlanta, GA 30339; 770-726-0925

El Super Pan

Puerto Rican chef Hector Santiago's second sandwich bar opened at The Battery Atlanta in July.

El Super Pan serves up Latin American bakery classics with a twist in a colorful space that boasts three bars, including one on a pleasant patio fronting the development's central pedestrian thoroughfare.

Sandwiches -- including a tasty Cuban and a serrano ham and manchego creation with almond-date spread -- pair nicely with roasted plantains, spicy Salvadoran slaw and sweet and savory baked goods.

The new location joins the original spot in Atlanta's Ponce City Market, which opened in 2015.

El Super Pan, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta, GA 30339; 404-521-6500

The El Felix

The El Felix, part of chef-restaurateur Ford Fry's empire, features Tex-Mex classics in a throwback diner-style setting.

Enchiladas, crispy beef tacos, hot tamales, chile rellenos, tacos de carnitas and a host of other standards are prepared by chef Kevin Maxey and team. They're served alongside margaritas, cold beer and an impressive lineup of tequilas.

A 1947 Raymond Loewy-inspired taco truck is part of the restaurant's design, offering on-the-go snacks that can be taken into the ballpark.

The El Felix, 455 Legends Place SE, No. 800, Atlanta, GA 30339; 770-675-6318

Punch Bowl Social

This 25,000-square-foot gaming emporium, complete with a diner and craft cocktails, boasts eight bowling lanes, karaoke rooms, a virtual-reality lounge, ping pong, billiards, darts, pinball, giant Jenga, a photo booth and more.

All activities are first come/first serve. Punch Bowl Social started in Denver in 2012, and there are now 14 locations around the country. The "eatertainment" concept debuted at The Battery Atlanta in March.

Punch Bowl Social, 875 Battery Ave., Atlanta, Georgia 30339; 470-443-1443

Antico Pizza

Ever-popular pizzeria Antico has a spacious location at The Battery Atlanta.

Since owner Giovanni Di Palma opened his first restaurant near Georgia Tech in 2009, people have lined up for the Neapolitan-style red and white pies, topped with fresh ingredients from Vesuvian tomatoes and broccoli rabe to fior di latte and salsiccia.

The restaurant stays open late on game nights.

Antico Pizza, 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy., Suite 420, Atlanta, GA 30339; 678-890-2222