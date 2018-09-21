Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Google discussed promoting pro-immigration groups in search results to counter travel ban

Google employees last year considered displaying pro-immigration information when people searched terms rela...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google employees last year considered displaying pro-immigration information when people searched terms related to the Trump administration's controversial travel ban.

In emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal, employees suggested ways to show different results for "Islam," "Muslim," terms related to "Mexico," "HIspanic" and "Latino," and terms that the search algorithm deemed prejudiced or Islamophobic.

Employees wanted to respond to the Trump administration's January 27, 2017, executive order banning entry for 90 days by citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order also indefinitely halted refugees from Syria. The order sparked mass protests and legal challenges. The Supreme Court ultimately upheld a revised version of the order in June 2018.

"These emails were just a brainstorm of ideas, none of which were ever implemented," a Google spokesman told CNN in a statement. "Google has never manipulated its search results or modified any of its products to promote a particular political ideology — not in the current campaign season, not during the 2016 election, and not in the aftermath of President Trump's executive order on immigration."

Google has promoted or downplayed certain perspectives in its search results in the past. For example, in December 2016, it surfaced Holocaust denial websites much lower in the results when users searched whether the event happened. It has also advocated net neutrality and changed results for hate speech.

President Donald Trump and other conservative lawmakers have recently claimed Big Tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, are prejudiced against their viewpoints. Last week, an hourlong video was leaked of top Google brass being very angry a day after Trump won the 2016 US presidential election.

Google has fought back, claiming it does not change its search results for political purposes.

"Our processes and policies would not have allowed for any manipulation of search results to promote political ideologies," the spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Glow with the Delts, ISU Memorial Stadium Sept 29, 7-8pm

Image

Showers, cooler. High: 84°

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day