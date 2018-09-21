Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Noah Cyrus selling tears after Lil Xan breakup for $12,000

Of course it's a publicity stunt, but you have to admit it's unique.Ahead of her new EP titled "Good ...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Of course it's a publicity stunt, but you have to admit it's unique.

Ahead of her new EP titled "Good Cry," singer Noah Cyrus is selling some of her tears.

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus

But there's a limited time to grab that bottle of tears for a mere $12,000.

Cyrus, 18, put the supposed results of her emotions up for sale for 48 hours on the site for Pizzaslime, a clothing line with which is she is collaborating.

"This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness," says the description of the bottle that comes with a dropper. "Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f***ing weird if you drank someone else's tears."

There's also an assortment of other Cyrus-related merchandise including hoodies that say "Noah Cyrus sucks" and a "Noah Cyrus tears" mug that can be obtained for much cheaper than her tears ($10).

The assumption is that said tears are connected to the singer's recent public split with rapper Lil Xan.

The pair reportedly had only started dating in August when their breakup played out on social media this month with accusations of cheating and -- naturally -- some tearful video.

Cyrus recently posted a clip on Instagram to promote her new EP -- which she said was aptly named.

"Well... due to the circumstances i think i named this EP appropriately," a caption says. "Good cry coming sept. 21 #GoodCryEP."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two people were taken to the hospital after 5th and Crawford shooting

Image

Glow with the Delts, ISU Memorial Stadium Sept 29, 7-8pm

Image

Showers, cooler. High: 84°

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day