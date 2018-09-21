Clear
Police: Stabbing victims included 3-day-old baby

Three infants and two adults were stabbed by a female employee at a home daycare in Queens, New York, before she turned the knife on herself. All victims, including the suspect, have survived, according to police.

A newborn and two infants were among five people stabbed early Friday at an in-home day care center in New York by an employee who then tried to kill herself, police said.

The victims -- two little girls and a boy, plus two adults -- were in critical but stable condition Friday at local hospitals, New York police said.

The babies range in age from 3 days to 1 month old, NYPD Assistant Chief Juanita Holmes told reporters Friday. Nine babies, along with some of their parents, had been in the home during the attack, she said.

"There was one child with more serious injuries than the other two," Holmes said. "At one point, we thought she might have been likely (to die), but, thank God, she was upgraded."

The father of one injured child and a woman who works at the Queens day care were also attacked, according to police. The man was stabbed in the leg, and the woman was stabbed repeatedly in the torso, Holmes said.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman employed at the in-home center, was taken to a hospital after slashing her wrist, police said. She is in custody.

Two knives were recovered, police said.

The motive in the 3:45 a.m. attack was unclear, police spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

It was also not immediately clear whether the day care was licensed, police said. It is located in a red brick, multi-family house on a tree-lined street in the Flushing area.

"We have seen some paperwork indicating that it is a day care," Holmes said.

The city had received a complaint in 2011 of "screaming children" at the residence, Holmes said, noting that a city hotline received the call.

Of the children present during Friday's assault, five were girls and four were boys, she said.

