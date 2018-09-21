3 infants and 2 adults were stabbed at a New York in-home day care center

Five people, including three infants, were stabbed overnight Thursday at an in-home day care center in New York by an employee who then tried to kill herself, police said.
The victims -- two little girls and a boy, plus two adults -- were in stable condition Friday at local hospitals, New York police said.
The father of one injured child and a woman who works at the Queens day care were among those attacked, according to police.
The suspect, a 52-year-old woman employed at the in-home center, was taken to a hospital after cutting her wrist, police said.
The motive in the attack was unclear, police spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said Friday.
The day care was in a private home, and it was not immediately clear whether it was licensed, police said.
