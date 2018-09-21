Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The streak is over: Cleveland Browns win after 635 days, spark wild celebrations

The Cleveland Browns did what was once unthinkable. They won a football game.After a winless streak l...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 8:20 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 8:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Cleveland Browns did what was once unthinkable. They won a football game.

After a winless streak lasting 635 days, the Browns staged a comeback Thursday night to beat New York Jets 21-17 in Cleveland. The victory was made all the bit sweeter by an inspirational debut by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

AFC North

American Football Conference

Cleveland Browns

Football (American)

NFL

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

baker mayfield

Cleveland

Continents and regions

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

The Americas

United States

The No. 1 overall pick from this year's draft took to the field to replace the injured Tyrod Taylor, and his game-winning performance sparked wild celebrations at FirstEnergy Stadium, in the streets of Cleveland and all other the internet.

Celebrated in style

Barack Obama was still president of the United States the last time Cleveland won a game, which was December 24, 2016.

Some fans had taken to wearing paper bags over their heads in embarrassment of their team's unwanted record -- that included becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a season -- but all that changed on a night which saw an upturn in form for the Browns.

The drink was flowing in bars all over Cleveland following the final whistle. Locked fridges containing free Bud Light were placed all over the city and fans were promised they would be opened when the Browns finally won a game.

Safe to say, it was enjoyed...

'This city deserves it'

Man of the moment Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes after coming on in the second quarter with Cleveland trailing 14-0.

He stayed humble following victory, though, and was focused on building on the success.

"It's not the only win we're going to celebrate," Mayfield said. "It's a building block for us. Any win feels great. It is hard to do. Having success at this level is hard to do. The best part about it was that we were here at home.

"You guys could feel the energy of the crowd and how badly they wanted it, as well. We have to play for each other, but at the same time, this city deserves it."

Read: Colin Kaepernick, a cultural star fast turning into a global icon

It was just Browns coach Hue Jackson's second win in 35 games and will go someway to easing the pressure on his position.

"Go Browns," Jackson said when opening his postgame press conference. "Obviously, it has been a long time since we have stood up here as a winner. Our guys fought extremely hard for everything that they got tonight. I think that this is the best team that I have had since I have been here. I truly believe that we are going to win a lot more games. I am ecstatic over the win because this is what I told our guys we could do."

With the W, Cleveland improves its record on the season to 1-1-1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain this afternoon, cooler air arrives tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers, cooler. High: 84°

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

Image

U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man

Image

Vincennes police respond to a possible explosive device

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day