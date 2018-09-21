Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former Southwest employee's lawsuit claims there was a whites-only' break room at Houston airport

A former employee for Southwest Airlines filed a discrimination lawsuit against the carrier, claiming it all...

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 5:03 AM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 5:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former employee for Southwest Airlines filed a discrimination lawsuit against the carrier, claiming it allowed employees to create a "whites-only" break room at Houston's Hobby Airport.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday, Jamal Parker alleged the break room was used for years until recent airport renovations turned it into a supervisor's office.

Air transportation

Airlines

Airports

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Houston

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

North America

Societal issues

Society

Southwest Airlines

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Trial and procedure

United States

Racism and racial discrimination

Airline employees

Labor and employment

Workers and professionals

Labor and employment law

Parker also claimed he was fired from the airline unfairly due to his race, and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

A pretrial and scheduling conference is set for January 25 in Houston.

Southwest Airlines said it does not comment on litigation matters, but emphasized that it's an equal opportunity employer and puts people first.

"We work relentlessly to foster an environment that is diverse and inclusive. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind, and we cultivate a workplace that mirrors the customers we serve," it said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

Image

U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man

Image

Vincennes police respond to a possible explosive device

Image

Ryan Cash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day