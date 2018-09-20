Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

South Carolina dad captures the moment his son prays for floods to spare his school

A young boy turned to prayer amid the threat of even more flooding to the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence....

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A young boy turned to prayer amid the threat of even more flooding to the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence.

Five-year-old Carter, who goes to kindergarten at Conway Elementary School in Conway, South Carolina, was wondering why he hasn't been to school for the past week.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Floods and flooding

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

North America

Severe weather

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

His dad, Brad Whiteis, explained to Carter the possibility of flood in the coming days. Although water has receded in some areas of the Carolinas, the already-swollen Waccamaw River is expected to rise further and impact more residents in both states.

So Carter asked his dad on Thursday whether they could go to his school to pray for it not to flood.

Whiteis granted his son the request and took a photo of the moment. It shows Carter with his hands in prayer as he looks down. He was in front of his school, which still has sandbags stacked in front of the entrance doors.

Whiteis told CNN he thought it was "just a cute picture" at first.

"But then it kind of hit me how powerful it was," Whiteis said. "He just started learning how to pray at church. But he only has prayed a few times, for toys or to win a video game, so this prayer was different."

Whiteis added that his faith is not always so strong, but his son's act "was a reminder that it should be."

"I'm quite proud of my boy today," Whiteis said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

Image

U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man

Image

Vincennes police respond to a possible explosive device

Image

Ryan Cash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day