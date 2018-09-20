Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

See wave of garbage off the Dominican Republic

Video taken by "Parley for the Oceans" on July 14 shows a "dense garbage carpet" covering the water in Santo Domingo.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:38 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of Australia's top retailers has backed down over a plan to charge customers for plastic bags, in a move that has enraged the country's environmental campaigners.

Supermarket chain Coles said Wednesday that it was dropping plans to charge for the bags, saying shoppers had struggled to adjust to the change.

But Greenpeace Australia Pacific said the decision to give away plastic bags for free was a "betrayal" and would increase the amount of plastic pollution in the environment.

"This decision makes a complete mockery of Coles' claim to want to reduce plastic waste and is a betrayal of the millions of their customers who want the supermarket to do the right thing in favor of a vocal minority," Zoe Deans, a campaigner at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Coles have caved in far too quickly."

Both Coles and its primary competitor Woolworths joined supermarket chains around the world in recent months by banning free, single-use plastic bags.

Coles introduced thicker, reusable plastic bags as a replacement, which customers had to buy for 15 Australian cents (11 cents).

'Insane'

Single-use lightweight plastic bags are banned in most states and territories in Australia, with the exception of New South Wales and Victoria.

The Coles bags are considered reusable, and therefore not included under the regional bans.

Originally Coles said it would temporarily provide the new reusable bags for free while customers adjusted to its new decision, but in a reversal, the company now says it will stop charging for the new thicker bags altogether in most of its stores.

"Some customers told us they needed more time to make the transition to re-usable bags," a spokesperson for Coles told CNN, adding that even customers bringing bags from home still found themselves needing more.

Craig Reucassel, comedian and host of Australian television series "War on Waste," called the decision by Coles "insane," and suggested the supermarket hadn't given shoppers enough time to adjust to the 15 cent charge. "(It) would change people's behavior over time," he wrote on Twitter.

The move will be seen as a victory for Australian conservative activists who had been vocally calling for an end to the ban since its introduction.

One of the most vocal campaigners, newspaper columnist and television host Andrew Bolt, wrote in his regular opinion column he believed the reusable bags were even dangerous for people's health.

"It's bad enough that Woolworths wants to stuff its customers around with its pointless new plastic bags ban, but must they die for the planet as well?" Bolt wrote on June 25.

A West Australian union for supermarket employees told local media Nine News checkout workers had even been attacked over the plastic bag charge.

The Coles spokesperson said the decision not to charge for the bags was "an interim measure," but did not specify an end date.

Worldwide efforts to ban plastic

Coles -- owned by conglomerate Wesfarmers -- is one of Australia's biggest supermarket chains with almost 2,500 stores across the country.

Despite the decision, the retail firm has previously outlined commitments to reducing its plastic consumption. In June, it said it wants to make all of its own-brand food packaging recyclable within two years.

Retailers and governments around the world have been stepping up efforts to cut how much plastic they use.

Iceland, a major British supermarket chain, earlier this year pledged to stop packaging its own products in plastic within five years.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has similarly promised to phase out all single-use plastic products from its shops and restaurants by 2020.

In India, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022.

Following a levy on plastic shopping bags introduced in the United Kingdom, a study found that there were nearly 30% less plastic bags on the seabeds surrounding Britain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are we done with the 90 degree days for the near future?

Image

Moonlight Drive-In ready to open

Image

Why was that plane at the Indiana Theater?

Image

Terre Haute group honors those that help our community

Image

Candidates take a second to learn in Candidate School

Image

Spruce Kitchen teaching healthy meal ideas

Image

Robinson volleyball

Image

U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man

Image

Vincennes police respond to a possible explosive device

Image

Ryan Cash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day