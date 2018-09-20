Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NASA dishes on Jupiter's delicious-looking North Pole for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

If the moon is made of cheese, Jupiter is made of pizza...Just ask NASA, which shared a 3D infrared v...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 9:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If the moon is made of cheese, Jupiter is made of pizza...

Just ask NASA, which shared a 3D infrared video of the planet's North Pole on Thursday in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Arctic

Celestial bodies and objects

Continents and regions

Food and drink

Government organizations - US

Jupiter

NASA

North Pole

Planets and moons

Space and astronomy

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

"Is it delivery or dynamo? Since it's #National PepperoniPizzaDay, this infrared tour of Jupiter's North Pole from @NASAJuno has us dreaming of pizza," NASA tweeted.

The video, which shows the many cyclones and anticyclones permeating the pole, bears striking resemblance to -- of course -- a mouth-watering slice of pepperoni pizza.

The video also shows the first detailed view of a dynamo, the engine that powers the magnetic field of planets beyond Earth.

Scientists constructed the video earlier this year from data collected by the Juno mission's Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM). The images were obtained from the spacecraft's fourth pass over Jupiter.

According to NASA, the yellow (cheese) represents areas that are warmer (or deeper into Jupiter's atmosphere) and the red (pepperoni) represents areas that are colder (or higher in Jupiter's atmosphere).

Scientists knead (get it?) such data to better understand the forces at work within the planet, the largest in the solar system.

"Before Juno, we could only guess what Jupiter's poles would look like," said Alberto Adriani, Juno co-investigator and senior researcher at the National Institute of Astrophysics and Planetology.

"Now, with Juno flying over the poles at a close distance it permits the collection of infrared imagery on Jupiter's polar weather patterns and its massive cyclones in unprecedented spatial resolution."

Juno launched in August 2011 and entered Jupiter's orbit in July 2016. NASA plans to continue the mission until July 2021.

NASA estimates that the Juno mission will cost $1.13 billion. Now that's a lot of dough!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan Cash

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project moving forward

Image

Rose-Hulman welcomes guest speaker

Image

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility welding graduation

Image

What is next for Harrison College students

Image

Bell enters not guilty plea for murder charge

Image

Police look for man that damaged local gas pump

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands