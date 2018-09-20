Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ford told friends she is uncomfortable in enclosed spaces, airplanes

Christine Blasey Ford, the professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of having sexually assau...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 7:32 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 7:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Christine Blasey Ford, the professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her when he was in high school, has previously told friends that the alleged encounter from more than 30 years ago has had a lasting effect on her life.

Two longtime friends of Ford's told CNN this week that she has previously described feeling uncomfortable -- even struggling -- when she is in enclosed spaces without an "escape route" or more than one exit door, and suggested that this discomfort stemmed from the alleged encounter with Kavanaugh.

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Brett Kavanaugh

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Christine Blasey Ford

Misc people

Political Figures - US

According to Ford, she was forced into a bedroom at a house party, where Kavanaugh and a friend were "stumbling drunk," and Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes. The door was locked from the inside, and at one point, Ford said he put his hand over her mouth so her sounds would be muffled. She said she was eventually able to escape. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Kate DeVarney, a neuroscientist who has known Ford for about 13 years, said in an interview Thursday that through their years of friendship, DeVarney knew Ford "really has a hard time being in a place where there's no escape route."

This was the reason that Ford did not enjoy flying, DeVarney said -- an airplane was "the ultimate closed space where you cannot get away."

DeVarney said she and Ford first met in 2005 when they worked at the same company, and soon discovered they had a lot of shared interests and mutual family connections. They live close to one another and see each other frequently, she said.

Late last month, DeVarney said she reached out to Ford to get together. It was in this conversation that DeVarney said Ford confided in her for the first time about being "sexually assaulted in high school," without sharing Kavanaugh's name or other details about who he was. Ford told her about a letter she had sent to her congresswoman about the alleged assault.

In that conversation, DeVarney said Ford also told her about how when Ford and her husband were remodeling their home, "she insisted that every room had to have an exit door to the outside."

"She did say this has affected me my entire life," DeVarney said.

Jim Gensheimer, who has been friends with Ford for eight years, said in a statement Tuesday that Ford has previously told him that she needs to have "more than one exit door in her bedroom to prevent her from being trapped."

"This event was serious enough to have a lasting impact on her life," Gensheimer said, noting he had "no reason to not believe what she says about Brett Kavanaugh."

Similarly, DeVarney also said she has "absolutely no doubt in my mind" that her friend was telling the truth.

"I don't believe him," she said, "because I believe her."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project moving forward

Image

Rose-Hulman welcomes guest speaker

Image

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility welding graduation

Image

What is next for Harrison College students

Image

Bell enters not guilty plea for murder charge

Image

Police look for man that damaged local gas pump

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

Image

Indiana State Police inspections

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands