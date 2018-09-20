Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vincennes Police Department lockdown neighborhood after man says he rigged explosive device in his apartment Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Google still lets third-party apps scan your Gmail data

Google is defending its policy to allow third-party apps to access and share data from Gmail accounts, accor...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google is defending its policy to allow third-party apps to access and share data from Gmail accounts, according to a letter made public Thursday.

Gmail, which has over 1.4 billion users globally, lets third-party developers integrate services into its email platform, such as trip planners and custom relationship management systems.

"Developers may share data with third parties so long as they are transparent with the users about how they are using the data," Susan Molinari, VP of public policy and government affairs for the Americas at Google, said in the letter to Senators, which was obtained by CNNMoney.

Google also makes "the privacy policy easily accessible to users to review before deciding whether to grant access," she said. Users can view or remove app access on their Google Account page -- or they can choose to not download the app.

Last year, Google stopped scanning Gmail account emails for advertising purposes. In the letter, Molinari also noted that no human employees read users' Gmail except in "very specific cases where they ask us to and give consent" or for security purposes, like abuse investigations.

The letter was sent in July to lawmakers including Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee.

The company noted in the letter that it has a process in place for identifying apps that misrepresent themselves or aren't transparent about how personal data is used. Google says it is able to suspend these apps in the "majority of cases" before they're allowed to access data. However, it's unclear how many malicious apps have been removed.

The letter comes amid mounting concerns about online privacy and heightened government scrutiny of technology companies.

The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to question Google, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Charter Communications and Twitter on Wednesday September 26 about safeguards for consumer data privacy. (AT&T is CNNMoney's parent company).

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported software developers scan hundreds of million of emails of Gmail users who have signed up for email-based services like travel itinerary tools.

In response to the report, Google released a blog post about Gmail privacy and security. When asked for further comment on Thursday, a Google spokesperson referred CNNMoney to that blog post.

The company said in the blog post that non-Google apps must undergo a review process before they can access users' Gmail messages. For example, there is an automated and manual review of the developer, testing of the app and an assessment of its privacy policy and homepage to investigate whether it's legitimate. The blog post also encouraged users to review the permissions screen before allowing non-Google apps access to data.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police look for man that damaged local gas pump

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

Image

Indiana State Police inspections

Image

Students take a trip to explore the wetlands

Image

Update on the Terre Haute Convention Center

Image

Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Image

Sullivan County Fatal Crash

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands