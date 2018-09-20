Dem senator on Kavanaugh accusation: If we take back Congress, we'll 'get to the bottom of this'

If Democrats win in November, they will look into the accusations levied against Judge Brett Kavanaugh -- even if he's been confirmed to the Supreme Court -- Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday.

"This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels, we're going to want to get to the bottom of this," the Rhode Island senator said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Kavanaugh is facing allegations of sexual assault after Christine Blasey Ford came forward with a personal account that she says took place more than 30 years ago while they were both at a party in high school.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the accusations, but the next steps in his confirmation process have yet to be determined.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley initially announced a hearing for next Monday to give both parties the opportunity to share their stories. However, on Thursday, Ford's attorneys sent an email to the committee saying that although she was open to testifying, Monday would not be possible.

"As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home," the email said. "She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

Whitehouse also told Tapper that he thought Democrats would also investigate "why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background."

"There's a whole investigative process that can and should take place," he said.