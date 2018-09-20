Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vincennes Police Department lockdown neighborhood after man says he rigged explosive device in his apartment Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former congressional aides push for long-stalled sexual harassment legislation

In an ...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In an open letter to Senate and House leaders on Thursday, seven ex-congressional aides urged lawmakers to complete long-stalled sexual harassment legislation on Capitol Hill.

The congressional aides, who are all women, said in their letter which was posted on the ACLU website that they are "dismayed and disheartened by Congress' failure to act and take care of its own" after months of delayed negotiations have yet to finalize workplace harassment policies in Congress.

Discrimination

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Legislation

Politics

Sex and gender issues

Sexual harassment

Societal issues

Society

US Congress

US Senate

US House of Representatives

"We hoped that our experiences -- and those of many more who remain nameless -- would spur Congress to fundamentally reform the deeply flawed system it now uses to address claims of harassment and discrimination," the letter states.

In the year since the #MeToo movement inspired several public claims of sexual assault against members of Congress, little progress has been made to reform the Hill's policy against harassment and misconduct. The House passed a sexual assault reform bill seven months ago, three months before a similar bill passed in the Senate, but a complete reform to current legislation has yet to occur.

"These true stories of harassment, abuse, and discrimination are a stain on the institution we love and have profoundly changed the lives of those who experienced them," the women wrote in the letter. "After each of us came forward, we were met with countless, heartbreaking stories from current staffers with similar experiences, and we know that many, many more stories still remain untold."

The letter also emphasized urgency in completing the reforms before the end of the congressional work period.

"The 115th Congress must act now to effectively address the scourge of harassment and discrimination in its own workforce," it read.

Aides working on the negotiations on both sides of the aisle, from both the House and Senate, told CNN last week that talks to merge the House and Senate bills into one bill are still ongoing -- progress, all sides say, has happened slowly and there is still a genuine commitment to getting something done, eventually. Multiple congressional aides working on the negotiations told CNN that there is growing impatience as the calendar inches towards Election Day.

"I felt pretty good about this prior to the House taking their long scheduled break in August and we haven't really progressed much since then," Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, one of the Senate negotiators, told CNN Wednesday. "I don't know if it is now likely in the working days that we have left that will get this done before the election."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

Image

Indiana State Police inspections

Image

Students take a trip to explore the wetlands

Image

Update on the Terre Haute Convention Center

Image

Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Image

Sullivan County Fatal Crash

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands