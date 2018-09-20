Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vincennes Police Department lockdown neighborhood after man says he rigged explosive device in his apartment Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man charged in killing of DC woman in 'unprovoked' attack

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Washington woman who was jogging T...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Washington woman who was jogging Tuesday evening, according to DC police.

Wendy Martinez, who was recently engaged, was stabbed to death in what looked to be an "unprovoked attack," Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference Thursday morning.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Stabbings

Endurance sports

Running and jogging

Sports and recreation

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Population and demographics

Society

Murder

Newsham said Martinez, 35, was known as an "avid runner" and was jogging Tuesday night when she was stabbed at the intersection of 11th and P Streets, just before 8 p.m. She managed to enter a carryout restaurant nearby, where community members, including a nurse, Newsham said, attempted to tend to her wounds.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Based on surveillance footage and tips from the community -- which Newsham said were key to the case -- detectives were able to quickly identify the suspect as Anthony Crawford.

He was found in a park on Wednesday evening and taken in for questioning, Newsham said.

Thursday morning, Crawford was arrested and charged with murder while armed in Martinez's death, Newsham said.

Investigators have yet to uncover a motive, Newsham added.

"We were able to talk to multiple witnesses and we don't have anything to suggest that there was any type of confrontation between the two," Newsham said. "It looks like it was an unprovoked attack."

"I cannot even begin to imagine what her fiance, what her family, what her mom, what her brother, what her friends are going through right now, and I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to this family," he said.

Kristina Moore, a friend who spoke at the news conference on behalf of Martinez's family, described her as "joyful and funny and loving and always there."

"Wendy should have been shopping for her wedding dress on Friday," Moore said, trying to hold back tears. "There is a hole in our hearts that will never be replaced."

Crawford's first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, according to Leah Gurowitz, a spokeswoman for the District of Columbia Courts. He was expected to be represented by a public defender.

CNN was unable to determine early Thursday afternoon whether Crawford had legal representation.

Martinez's death comes just weeks after the killing of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. The University of Iowa student disappeared while out running in July, prompting an extensive search by authorities. Her body was found last month. The suspect in her killing pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How does the code enforcement process work?

Image

New Coca-Cola Bike racks added to downtown Terre Haute

Image

When will we see relief from this heat?

Image

Indiana State Police inspections

Image

Students take a trip to explore the wetlands

Image

Update on the Terre Haute Convention Center

Image

Intersection set to reopen after sinkhole

Image

Sullivan County Fatal Crash

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands