Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

These grungy, taped-up designer sneakers sell for $530. Critics say they glorify poverty

Run along, Nike. A new sneaker is taking its turn at ...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Run along, Nike. A new sneaker is taking its turn at trending and offending.

Golden Goose, an Italian luxury brand that advertises itself as having "a low-key communication strategy and a highly selective placement in venues that share the brand's philosophy," has come under fire for a tattered shoe that critics say glorifies poverty.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Poverty

Poverty and homelessness

Social and economic status

Societal issues

Society

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Clothing and accessories

Consumer products

One of the venues selected by Golden Goose for product sales is Nordstrom, where consumers can find the Superstar Taped Sneaker retailing for $530, along with this description:

"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole."

If the idea of spending over $500 on shoes that are seemingly held together by tape confounds you, you're not alone. More than 40 million Americans live in poverty, according to the US census, but consumers of all kinds weighed in on the shoes this week.

Reaction was so intense Wednesday night that tweets on the subject were compiled onto a landing page for quick consumption in Twitter's "moments" tab, where they quickly gained more traction.

Among the angry messages were criticisms calling the sale of the shoes "peak capitalism" and "distasteful." Nordstrom's website was cited repeatedly by users, although the shoes are also available on other sites.

Some Twitter users said they'd seen poor school kids get ridiculed for having shoes that looked similar to their $530 counterparts.

Comedian Christine Sydelko tweeted, "there are people in the world wearing plastic bags as shoes because they can't afford any but these HIDEOUS things are selling for $500 the fashion industry is truly so f***ing stupid."

By Thursday afternoon her tweet had received more than 8,400 retweets and 49,000 likes.

Golden Goose and Nordstrom did not immediately return a request for comment.

Others fought back, noting that Golden Goose creates unique, handcrafted shoes that are worth their price.

Although the Superstar Taped Sneaker is taking heat this week, distressed shoes have been part of the brand's selection for some time. In 2016, a different line of Golden Goose sneakers featuring tape and scuff marks drew some criticism. A pink version retailed for $585, a blue version was sold at $590, and the online reaction was similar, with a British comedian remarking online that the shoes were "poverty appropriation."

Boots featuring tape and other sneakers featuring scuff marks are also currently available on the brand's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Hot Thursday, cooler Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands