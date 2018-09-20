Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This satellite image shows Florence's floodwaters polluting the Atlantic

As the Carolinas' swollen rivers crest, their "polluted floodwaters" are dumping out into the Atlantic, visi...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the Carolinas' swollen rivers crest, their "polluted floodwaters" are dumping out into the Atlantic, visibly discoloring the water offshore, federal experts have noted.

It was estimated that Hurricane Florence would drop more than 10 trillion gallons in North Carolina alone. Now, that water is making its way through inland waterways and carrying sediment and debris slowly out into the Atlantic.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Floods and flooding

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

"Here you can see that the Pamlico Sound is particularly dirty," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday in a tweet, citing satellite images. The water has grown noticeably darker in recent days.

Along with sediment, floodwaters also might pick up sewage and chemicals, along with livestock waste from breached hog lagoons. North Carolina officials have gotten reports of breaches.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Hot Thursday, cooler Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands