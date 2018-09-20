Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Veronica Mars' revival coming to Hulu

Good news, Marshmallows: "Veronica Mars" is coming back.Kristen Bell broke the news Thursday that Hul...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Good news, Marshmallows: "Veronica Mars" is coming back.

Kristen Bell broke the news Thursday that Hulu is reviving the series that made her a star.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Hulu

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Kristen Bell

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Streaming media

Technology

"BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations!," Bell tweeted along with a video of herself. "A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we're still friends after I taser you."

The announcement comes coupled with news that Hulu will be streaming all the old episodes of the now cult-classic show that originally ran from 2004 to 2007.

'Veronica Mars': Five ways the show made its mark on TV

The series centered around Veronica Mars (played by Bell), a teen who worked as a private investigator under the guidance of her detective father.

In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas turned to Kickstarter seeking support to get a "Veronica Mars" movie made.

They hit their goal of $2 million in less than half a day and went on to bring in more than $5 million from fans eager to revisit the life of Mars.

Veronica Mars Kickstarter backed by record number of fans

The film was released in 2014.

Bell will star in the new "Veronica Mars" when it returns as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2019, alongside upcoming originals "Ramy," "Shrill," "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Catch-22."

"Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry," according to a press release for the show. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach."

There will be eight episodes of the one-hour drama from Warner Bros. Television, which is owned by CNN's parent company.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Hot Thursday, cooler Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands