Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Amazon plans to battle Walmart in India

Walmart recently spent billions to get into online retail in India. Now Amazon is going offline ...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 1:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Walmart recently spent billions to get into online retail in India. Now Amazon is going offline in the hope of gaining millions of new customers in the vast market.

The e-commerce giant is buying 49% of More, a popular Indian supermarket chain, according to multiple reports in local media. The remaining 51% will be owned by Indian private equity firm Samara Capital.

More has over 540 supermarkets and hypermarkets across India. It is part of a bigger retail business that was recently sold by Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group to a company called Witzig.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNN that Amazon and Samara have "agreed to co-invest" in Witzig but declined to comment on the size of Amazon's investment or its stake.

Witzig director Paurush Roy confirmed Samara Capital's 51% stake and its acquisition of More, but did not comment on Amazon's involvement.

"We are confident that through More, we will be able to address customer needs for choicest of grocery and food items across the country," Roy said.

Amazon took a small stake in an Indian fashion retailer — Shoppers Stop — last year, but the More investment is its first big foray into brick-and-mortar retail in the country.

It's a move that will intensify its battle with Walmart for the country's hundreds of millions of shoppers.

Walmart took control of Flipkart — India's biggest e-commerce company and Amazon's chief rival in the country — in May, spending $16 billion on a 77% stake.

The Arkansas-based retailer had been trying to expand its footprint in India for years, but could only open a handful of wholesale distribution outlets because of laws restricting foreign investment in retail.

Walmart's purchase of Flipkart gives it direct access to an Indian e-commerce market that Morgan Stanley has estimated will be worth $200 billion by 2026.

But most Indians, like many Americans, still prefer to buy groceries in person. Amazon's purchase of US grocery giant Whole Foods last year was driven by a desire to bring offline shoppers into its online ecosystem. It will be hoping More customers do that as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Hot Thursday, cooler Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands