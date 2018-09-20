Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Prosecutors weigh charges against JD.com founder Liu

Prosecutors in Minnesota are weighing potential charges against Richard Liu, the billionaire founder and CEO...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 1:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prosecutors in Minnesota are weighing potential charges against Richard Liu, the billionaire founder and CEO of JD.com, accused of sexual misconduct.

Liu, who is known in China by the name Liu Qiangdong, was arrested on August 31 in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and released without bail the following afternoon.

Details of the allegations against him were not disclosed.

A statement from his company following his arrest said that he had been falsely accused while on a business trip in the United States. The company said police did not find evidence of wrongdoing, and that Liu is back in China and has "resumed his normal work."

Now that the police department has completed its initial investigation, prosecutors will review all of the evidence and make a decision on whether to bring charges, said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. There is no deadline for making that decision, and the office said it would have no further comment until that decision is made.

Liu was a registered student at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management China Doctor of Business Administration program at the time of the incident, the university has confirmed. The program is for "top-level executives" working full-time in China.

Press reports in Minnesota said the incident involved a Chinese student also in the program.

Liu founded JD.com, the second largest online shopping site in China behind Alibaba, about 20 years ago. It has a market value of about $45 billion, and he owns about 17% of its shares, according to company filings. Forbes puts his net worth at $9.4 billion, ranking him as the 18th richest person in China.

-- CNNMoney's Jackie Wattles contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Hot Thursday, cooler Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands