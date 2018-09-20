French artist Saype creates stunning 'message of hope' for refugees

French artist Saype has created what he calls a "message of hope" for refugees across the world.

Saype, who has won praise for his creations on grass, says the image of a little girl launching an origami boat into the water from the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, is aimed at inspiring future generations.

Arts and entertainment Europe-Mediterranean migrant crisis Immigration Immigration, citizenship and displacement International relations and national security Refugees Visual arts

The airbrushed image, which is made from biodegradable paints, serves as a reminder of the migrant crisis across Europe, the artist told AFP.

"Here, we have a little girl who launches an origami boat as a message of hope, so to speak," Saype said.

"The childish figure is a recurrent one in my work because I think it's the future generations who will eventually take over. So it's important from them to be sensitive to these issues.

"The girl is named 'Future' to symbolize the generations to come."

Saype's latest artwork aims to raise support for French organization SOS Méditerranée, which helps rescue migrants stranded on boats in the Mediterranean Sea.

A report published by the UN Refugee Agency earlier this month estimated that more than 1,600 people have died or gone missing while attempting to reach Europe so far this year.

Saype has an extensive portfolio of land artwork including paintings done for the Eurockéennes music festival in Belfort, France, in July and the 2016 Tour de France.