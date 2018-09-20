Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

French artist Saype creates stunning 'message of hope' for refugees

French artist Saype has created what he calls a "message of hope" for refugees across the world....

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 7:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French artist Saype has created what he calls a "message of hope" for refugees across the world.

Saype, who has won praise for his creations on grass, says the image of a little girl launching an origami boat into the water from the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, is aimed at inspiring future generations.

Arts and entertainment

Europe-Mediterranean migrant crisis

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Refugees

Visual arts

The airbrushed image, which is made from biodegradable paints, serves as a reminder of the migrant crisis across Europe, the artist told AFP.

"Here, we have a little girl who launches an origami boat as a message of hope, so to speak," Saype said.

"The childish figure is a recurrent one in my work because I think it's the future generations who will eventually take over. So it's important from them to be sensitive to these issues.

"The girl is named 'Future' to symbolize the generations to come."

Saype's latest artwork aims to raise support for French organization SOS Méditerranée, which helps rescue migrants stranded on boats in the Mediterranean Sea.

A report published by the UN Refugee Agency earlier this month estimated that more than 1,600 people have died or gone missing while attempting to reach Europe so far this year.

Saype has an extensive portfolio of land artwork including paintings done for the Eurockéennes music festival in Belfort, France, in July and the 2016 Tour de France.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands