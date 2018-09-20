Clear
James Bond through the years

Daniel Craig will be taking his martinis shaken, not stirred, for a fifth time as James Bond. Here is a look at the other actors who have gone "undercover" as 007.

Cary Joji Fukunaga has been given a license to thrill. The director of the highly acclaimed first series of HBO's "True Detective" was revealed as the director of the next James Bond movie Thursday.

The 41-year-old is the first American to direct a James Bond movie and replaces the British director Danny Boyle, who quit last month citing "creative differences."

The official James Bond Twitter account and website confirmed Fukunaga's role in the production, which will begin filming on March 4.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that Bond 25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020," the statement read.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Wilson and Broccoli.

Fukunaga most recently directed "Maniac." a dark comedy for Netflix starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

He also directed the 2015 film "Beasts of No Nation" starring Idris Elba.

The film will be Craig's fifth and final appearance as Bond after starring in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall" and "Spectre." The film will be released on February 14, 2020.

