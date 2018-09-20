Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan parliamentarian and pop star popularly known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda Thursday, where he is set to face charges of treason.
"Bobi Wine has arrived back. His brother Eddie has been detained," Kyagulanyi's lawyer, Nicolas Opiyo, confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
Africa
Alcoholic beverages
Arts and entertainment
Beverages
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Celebrity and pop culture
Consumer products
Continents and regions
Eastern Africa
Food and drink
Kinds of foods and beverages
Music
Music and dance
Music groups and artists
Musical styles
Pop music
Singers and musicians
Uganda
Wine
Kampala police confirmed that two of his brothers were among more than a dozen people detained attempting to get to the airport to welcome Wine.
"The arrested include Eddie Yawe, one Bobi Wine's bigger brothers, the youngest brother," and members of Wine's Fire Base Entertainment group, deputy police spokesman Luke Oweyesigire said.
In a statement released Wednesday, the Ugandan Police Force stated that Kyagulanyi would be escorted by security personnel from Entebbe International Airport to his home, and warned against "unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies."
Ahead of his return, Wine took to Twitter to protest the guidelines issued by Ugandan police.
"I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now," Wine tweeted.
Supporters of Bobi Wine are celebrating his return to Uganda outside his home in Kampala. Locals are decorating the MP's home and putting up posters of Wine.
Related Content
- MP and popstar Bobi Wine back in Uganda, brothers arrested
- Pop star MP Bobi Wine charged with treason in Uganda
- MP Bobi Wine freed on bail in Uganda
- Ugandan pop-star-turned-MP Bobi Wine allowed to leave the country, official says
- Uganda bans supporters of BobI Wine from gathering ahead of his return
- Ugandan pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine arrives in the US after his arrest in his home country
- Bobi Wine: The 'Ghetto President' versus the strongman President
- Uganda pop star MP 'violently arrested' after being freed on bail
- The feminist DJs in Uganda taking back the night
- Slain British MP's husband talks Trump retweet