Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Comcast-Fox battle for Sky could end in a one-day auction on Saturday

Sky's fate is likely to be decided in a one-day auction between Comcast and 21st Century Fox.The UK T...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:48 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 6:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sky's fate is likely to be decided in a one-day auction between Comcast and 21st Century Fox.

The UK Takeover Panel announced Thursday it would hold an auction for the European broadcaster on Saturday if there's no resolution to the long-running takeover battle by close of business on Friday.

Sky has been the subject of an extended fight between Comcast and Fox — now backed by Disney, which is in the process of acquiring most of Rupert Murdoch's entertainment assets.

The biggest pay-TV broadcaster in Europe and its 23 million subscribers are attractive assets to US media companies that want to expand overseas and bolster their defenses against an onslaught from Netflix and Amazon.

Comcast is the current higher bidder for Sky, having offered £14.75 ($19.30) per share in July. That compares to Fox's offer of £14 ($18.30) per share for the 61% of Sky it doesn't already own.

It's rare for a UK takeover to be decided by auction but the process is designed to produce final bids from each suitor that can then be evaluated by shareholders.

The regulator said the auction would consist of up to three rounds. The lower bidder -— currently Fox — would be able to bid during the first round, and Comcast would counter in the second. Both hopefuls would be able to bid in the third and final round.

None of the companies involved responded to requests for comment.

The auction would bring a dramatic end to a turbulent chapter for the media industry, which saw Comcast lose out to Disney for most of Fox's business in a contest that appeared to be personal for Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Top original shows and premium sports content have made Sky a leader in pay TV in the United Kingdom and other markets including Germany and Italy. It also sells broadband and mobile phone services.

-- Hadas Gold and Ivana Kottasova contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands