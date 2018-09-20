Clear
Han Solo's jacket set for $1 million sale at auction of film props

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 6:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the Star Wars film "The Empire Strikes Back," could fetch over a million dollars when it hits the auction block Thursday.

The jacket is part of a sale of rare film and TV memorabilia that includes, among other items, the robe that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) wore in "Fight Club" and Rose's (Kate Winslet) farewell letter from "Titanic." The sale is being held by Prop Store at London's BFI IMAX.

"Our auction will once again raise the bar, presenting some of the most iconic cinematic artifacts of our time," said Prop Store Chief Executive Stephen Lane in a statement announcing the auction last month.

Among the 600 lots set to be auctioned are Marty McFly's hoverboard from "Back to the Future II," which is expected to go for up to £50,000 ($66,000), and the costume worm by Johnny Depp in "Edward Scissorhands," which could fetch upwards of £80,000 ($105,000).

After Han Solo's jacket -- the priciest piece being auctioned -- the second most expensive item is another bit of cinematic history worn by Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones' signature fedora from "Raiders of the Lost Ark," estimated to go for up to £300,000 ($397,000). Jones' bullwhip from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" could sell for another £70,000 ($92,000).

Lower-priced items will also be on the block. A crew jacket from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is expected to sell for up to £300 ($400), while a pair of Ollivander Wand Boxes from "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" is estimated at £400 ($530).

Overall, more than 200 films and television shows are represented in the auction, with over 600 items available for bidding.

The sale is expected to generate over £3.5 million ($4.6 million) and will be live-streamed. A free preview of 270 of the auction items has been held at the BFI IMAX in London from Sept. 6 to 20.

